BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says Q4 earnings per share $1.24
November 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says Q4 earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co-

* BD announces results for 2017 fourth fiscal quarter and full year; provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24

* Q4 revenue $3.166 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $10.55 to $10.65 including items

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $12.09 billion

* Becton Dickinson And Co - ‍acquisition of C.R. Bard is on-track with an expected closing date in fourth calendar quarter of 2017​

* Becton Dickinson-‍on stand-alone basis, co expects FY 2018 revenues to increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent as reported, or 4.0 to 5.0 percent on currency-neutral basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
