BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond accelerates realignment of store management structure

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc accelerates realignment of store management structure

* Bed Bath & Beyond - initiated in about half of U.S. Bed Bath & Beyond Stores, about dozen u.s. Buybuy baby stores, ltd realignment of store management organization​

* Bed Bath & Beyond says ‍store management organization is primarily resulting in reduction of about 880 department and assistant store manager positions​

* Says ‍organizational changes are estimated to generate future annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately $16 million​

* Says ‍pre-tax cost savings for remainder of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be approximately $7 million​

* Says ‍expects to incur pre-tax cash restructuring charges of approximately $17 million in fiscal 2017​

* Bed Bath & Beyond says ‍financial impact of organizational changes and transformational initiatives was not included in full-year modeling assumptions​

* Says ‍no further reductions planned in connection with this realignment​