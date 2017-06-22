FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 22, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc-

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors declares quarterly dividend of $.15 per share

* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of approximately 2.0%

* Says after q2, company believes it will have better visibility to full-year

* Bed Bath & Beyond - at this time, co is not updating its full year modeling assumptions provided during april

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - is not updating full year modeling assumptions provided during april 5, 2017 conference call with analysts and investors

* Bed Bath & Beyond says it did experience increased softness in transactions in stores during quarter

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - remains to be seen whether challenges in q1 were more pronounced in, or unique to q1

* Bed Bath & Beyond says it also did experience higher net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and advertising costs during the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

