BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.67

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, to be paid on January 16, 2018

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales decrease of approximately 2.6 pct​

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - ‍company provides update on ongoing transformational initiatives​

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly ‍net sales down by approximately 1.7 pct​

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - initiatives ‍should produce savings in excess of $150 million over next few years​

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - estimated costs associated with impact of Hurricane Harvey of approximately $.02 per diluted share in quarter

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - ‍company is now modeling net earnings per diluted share for full year to be about $3.00​

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - qtrly ‍earnings had unfavorable impact of approximately $0.02 per diluted share​ associated with impact of Hurricane Harvey