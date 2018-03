BRIEF-Begbies Traynor buys Springboard Corporate Finance

March 6 (Reuters) - Begbies Traynor Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC (“GROUP”) TODAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SPRINGBOARD CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED​

* SAYS ‍EXISTING TEAM OF THIRTEEN EMPLOYEES AND MANAGEMENT WILL JOIN GROUP ON ACQUISITION​

* SAYS ‍IN ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017, SPRINGBOARD POSTED ANNUAL REVENUE OF £2.3 MILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFITS OF £0.75 MILLION WHEN REPORTED ON SAME BASIS AS GROUP​