Jan 2 (Reuters) - Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd :

* SAYS IT GETS OPERATION RIGHTS FOR PASSENGER ROUTE SERVICE IN HECHI CITY FOR 30 YEARS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 4.25 BILLION YUAN ($654.47 million) TO BUY 70 CRUISE SHIPS AND BUILD 12 PIERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qdiZ0s Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)