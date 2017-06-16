BRIEF-Beigene presents initial phase 1 data on BTK inhibitor BGB-3111

June 16 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd

* Beigene presents initial phase 1 data on BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 combined with Obinutuzumab at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma and announces additional planned global registrational trials for BGB-3111

* ‍Only one patient discontinued treatment due to an AE, squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and this patient had a prior history of SCC​

* Initial phase 1 data demonstrate that combination is well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: