25 days ago
BRIEF-Beijer Electronics to carry out rights issue of about SEK 225 mln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics to carry out rights issue of about SEK 225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Group AB

* Press release - the board of directors of beijer electronics group resolves on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 225

* Says ‍has resolved to launch a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 225 million before issue costs​

* Says ‍complete terms of rights issue, including subscription price, are expected to be announced at latest on August 29, 2017​

* Says ‍believes that further strengthening balance sheet would enable group to accelerate execution of strategic plans and capture opportunities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

