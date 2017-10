Oct 20 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref Ab (Publ) says:

* Net sales in Q3 of 2017 increased by 4 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,555 million (2,461).​

* Operating profit for Q3 of 2017 was SEK 217 million (173).​

* Profit for period was SEK 149 million (117).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)