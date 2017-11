Nov 10(Reuters) - Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says co received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 1 0232933.8), named hydrobromide paroxetine-sec-butyl alcohol compound and preparation method thereof

* Says co received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 1 0232955.4), about preparation method thereof related hydrobromide

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rt7Hsw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)