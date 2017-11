Nov 14 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to buy 50 percent stake in Beijing Fortune Building 136.1 million yuan, raising stake to 100 percent after transaction

* Co plans to set up a real estate JV with partner, Nomura Real Estate Development Co Ltd, owning 50 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7tvkXW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)