March 5 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ISSUE OF CORPORATE BONDS OF NOT MORE THAN RMB3 BILLION IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES​

* ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED ISSUE OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES PROGRAMME WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN RMB10 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: