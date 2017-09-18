BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology to issue medium-term notes, company and units plan investments

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($456.83 million) medium-term notes

* Says it signs agreement to acquire 45.6 percent stake in Shandong breeding firm for 280.3 million yuan

* Says seven units plan to invest in breeding and forage related projects with total investment at 1.2 billion yuan

* Says it plans to invest in biological agriculture park project with total investment at about 1.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jCMaqq; bit.ly/2f4PwgJ; bit.ly/2xftrWO

