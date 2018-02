Feb 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT HAS NOT SIGNED ANY AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD REGARDING SELLING STAKES IN RAJAX HOLDING, WHICH OWNS FOOD TAKEOUT BRAND ELE.ME IN CHINA, RESPONDING TO MEDIA REPORTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EXK4aF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)