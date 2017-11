Nov 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($181.00 million) in share placement to fund acquisition, replenish capital

* Says it plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Shanghai internet firm for 800 million yuan via share placement

* Says share trade to resume on Nov 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zMtvg8; bit.ly/2zHv7KE; bit.ly/2zIyS2i

