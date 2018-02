Feb 8 (Reuters) - Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNITS SIGN STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA ON RETAIL-RELATED COOPERATIONS

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO SELL 38 PERCENT STAKE IN SHIJI RETAIL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY TO ALIBABA INVESTMENT LTD OR ITS RELATED PARTIES FOR $486 MILLION

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GWRNYc; bit.ly/2FUMY02

