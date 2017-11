Nov 29 (Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES WORTH BETWEEN 200-500 MILLION YUAN ($30.31-$75.78 million) AT A PRICE OF UP TO 21 YUAN PER SHARE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND WORTH 1.5 BILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zyEIAi; bit.ly/2zzlrP6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)