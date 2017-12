Dec 21 (Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to repurchase 2.03 percent stake of shares (about 23.8 million shares), at no more than 21 yuan per share, for no less than 200 million yuan and no more than 500 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kb5Bsn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)