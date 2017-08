Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $131.6 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Bel Fuse Inc - qtrly class a earnings per share $‍0.24​

* Bel Fuse Inc - qtrly class b earnings per share $‍0.26​

* Bel Fuse Inc - on a non-GAAP basis, class a earnings for q2 per share was $0.48

* Bel Fuse Inc - on a non-GAAP basis and class B earnings per share was $0.51 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: