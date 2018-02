Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bel Fuse Inc:

* BEL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 1.2 PERCENT TO $119.9 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARES‍​ $1.66

* BACKLOG INCREASED TO $146.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A $33.3 MILLION, OR 29%, INCREASE FROM ITS LEVEL AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* 2017 INCOME TAX PROVISION INCLUDED ESTIMATED TRANSITION TAX ON FOREIGN EARNINGS OF ABOUT $16 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH U.S. TAX REFORM