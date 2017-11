Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bel Fuse Inc-

* Bel reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales fell 1.9 percent to $126.4 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Bel Fuse Inc - qtrly non-GAAP Class A EPS $0.42

* Bel Fuse Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP earnings per class b share $0.42​

* Bel Fuse Inc - qtrly non-GAAP Class B EPS $0.44

* Bel Fuse Inc - ‍by end of Q3, implemented cost savings measures equating to $1 million in annualized cost savings​