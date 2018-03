March 6 (Reuters) - Belden Inc:

* BELDEN ANNOUNCES €350 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

* ‍INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS​