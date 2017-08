BRIEF-Belden Q2 earnings per share $0.64

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Belden Inc

* Belden reports solid results for second quarter 2017

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.55

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.82 to $3.02

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.20

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $615 million to $635 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.415 billion to $2.445 billion

* Q2 revenue $610.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $608.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing full-year revenue guidance

* Expect double-digit eps growth in second half of year

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $623.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.27, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S