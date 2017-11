BRIEF-Belden reports Q3 loss per share $0.18

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Belden Inc

* Belden reports solid results for third quarter 2017

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.71 to $1.81

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.45 to $5.55

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.71

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $641 million to $661 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.425 billion to $2.445 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 revenue $621.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $626.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.44, revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $641.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: