BRIEF-Belden Sees FY 2018 Revenue $2.528 Billion To $2.578 Billion

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Belden Inc:

* BELDEN REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.95 TO $6.20

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05 TO $1.15

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.96 TO $4.21

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37 TO $0.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $575 MILLION TO $595 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.528 BILLION TO $2.578 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1.2 PERCENT TO $604.9 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME WAS IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $28.4 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ONE-TIME CHARGE AS A RESULT OF TCJA ENACTMENT HAD AN EPS IMPACT OF $0.67 IN OTR

* EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE REVENUE ON $36 MILLION OF PRODUCT THAT WAS SHIPPED IN 2017, BUT WE WERE UNABLE TO DO SO

* EXPECTED 2017 SHIPMENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE IN 2018 AND WILL BE ADDITIVE TO REVENUE THAT OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE ANTICIPATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: