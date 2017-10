BRIEF-Belimo H1 ‍net income at CHF 38.4 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BELIMO HOLDING AG

* ‍IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017, BELIMO GROUP INCREASED ITS SALES BY 5.3 PERCENT TO CHF 288.5 MILLION, ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCIES BY 5.6 PERCENT​

* ‍H1 EBIT AT CHF 49.1 MILLION, WHICH EQUATES TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 17.0 PERCENT (COMPARISON PERIOD 2016 17.1 PERCENT)​

* H1 ‍NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 38.4 MILLION (CHF 37.8 MILLION).​

* ‍ON WHOLE, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO FURTHER DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN SECOND HALF-YEAR 2017​