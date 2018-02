BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia Posts ‍H1 Net Profit After Income Tax Expense Of $22.4 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd:

* H1 ‍REVENUE $174.9 MILLION VERSUS $118.3 MILLION

* FY18 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE BETWEEN 30-35% GROWTH

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX EXPENSE $22.406 MILLION VERSUS $7.236 MILLION​

* FY18 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE 20-23% OF REVENUE‍​

* THERE ARE NO SALES OF CHINESE LABELLED PRODUCT FORECAST IN 2H18

* SHOULD BE NOTED THAT BELLAMY‘S DISTRIBUTOR IN CHINA HAS SEVERAL MONTHS INVENTORY OF CHINESE LABELLED PRODUCT WITHIN CHINA

* EXPECTING H1 FY18 REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN H2 FY18​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: