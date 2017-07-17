BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia says 2H17 revenue is expected to be about $121 million

July 17 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Revenue is expected to be approximately $121 million for 2h17 resulting in full year revenue for fy17 of approximately a$239 million

* ‍Company expects its securities to resume trading on ASX at market open on thursday, 20 july 2017​

* 2H17 ebit is expected to be at the upper end of guidance between ($9.5) – ($14.0) million

* To ensure compliance with corporations act, co lodged supplementary prospectus with ASX and Australian securities and investments commission​

* Co has been cashflow positive since March, reflecting increased sales and was net cash positive as at 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)