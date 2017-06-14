FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - ‍bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget​

* Bellatrix Exploration - average production volumes based on june 2017 month to date field estimates from strachan asset are approximately 1,750 boe/d

* Bellatrix Exploration - to reinvest portion of proceeds from sale into high rate of return spirit river liquids rich natural gas play to maintain current production volume guidance

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - upon closing of transaction, bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget

* Bellatrix Exploration - to utilize remaining portion of proceeds from sale to reduce co's outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

