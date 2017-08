June 6 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces CFO succession

* Edward J. Brown, company's executive vice president, finance & chief financial officer, will be retiring from company, effective June 30, 2017​

* Maxwell Lof has accepted position of executive vice president & chief financial officer.​

* Lof expects to join Bellatrix effective July 1, 2017.