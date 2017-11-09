BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports qtrly ‍FFO per diluted share $0.17​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Announces strong third quarter 2017 financial and operating results delivering 17% production growth year to date and the third consecutive quarter of improved 2017 corporate guidance

* Q3 revenue c$48.2 million

* Q3 revenue view c$64.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍ffo per diluted share $0.17​

* ‍Production volumes in Q3 of 2017 averaged 37,710 boe/d​

* Total 2017 net capital expenditure budget remains unchanged at $120 million​