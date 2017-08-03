BRIEF-Bellerophon announces FDA agreement on phase 2B study design for Inopulse

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc
* Bellerophon announces FDA agreement on phase 2B study design for Inopulse in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics -met with FDA in June to present positive results from its recently completed phase 2A study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
* Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc - agency accepted co's proposed phase 2B study design as well as an ind application to assess effect of inopulse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: