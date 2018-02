BRIEF-Bellicum Announces Update On Clinical Hold Of U.S. BPX-501 Studies

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON CLINICAL HOLD OF U.S. BPX-501 STUDIES

* BELLICUM - RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM FDA OUTLINING CRITERIA REQUIRED FOR LIFTING CLINICAL HOLD ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CLINICAL HOLD DOES NOT AFFECT COMPANY‘S BP-004 REGISTRATION TRIAL IN EUROPE

* BELLICUM - PLANS TO IMPLEMENT REVISIONS TO U.S. STUDY PROTOCOLS, ADDITION OF MORE COMPREHENSIVE MONITORING, MANAGEMENT OF NEUROTOXICITY FOR BPX-501