BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.74

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals inc qtrly loss per share $0.74

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals inc says enrollment in pivotal eu bp-004 trial remains on track for completion by end of 2017

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals -expects to initiate observational trial in pediatric patients receiving transplants from matched unrelated donors without bpx-501 in q3