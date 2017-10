Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bellus Health Inc

* Bellus Health’s BLU-5937 significantly reduces cough without taste disturbance in two preclinical models

* Bellus Health Inc - BLU-5937’s reduction in cough frequency comparable to leading P2X3 antagonist, Gefapixant

* Bellus - in rat taste model, BLU-5937 didnt inhibit taste; but consistent with trial data presented by Merck, Gefapixant did significantly impact taste Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: