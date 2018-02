BRIEF-Bemis Co Reports Qtrly ‍Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.63

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* BEMIS COMPANY REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.75 TO $2.90

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.44​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.63​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED BETWEEN $150 AND $160 MILLION​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $420 TO $450 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES $1,003.6 MILLION VERSUS $988.0 MILLION ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $980.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BEMIS COMPANY - ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, CO RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $196.6 MILLION PRETAX RELATED TO LATIN AMERICA PACKAGING SEGMENT​

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE OF $10.1 MILLION PRETAX​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF THE LEGISLATION, COMPANY RECORDED A $67.2 MILLION NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: