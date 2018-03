BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics Expands Stock Repurchase Program

March 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark Electronics Inc:

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $250M AND INITIATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED EXPANDED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM GRANTING CO AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE UP TO $250 MILLION IN COMMON STOCK​

* ‍WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MILLION IN 2018​

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS - ‍INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MILLION OF $100 MILLION THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF ASR EXECUTED , BENCHMARK’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK WILL BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 1.6 MILLION SHARES​

* ‍HAS $230 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020​