Feb 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark Electronics Inc:

* BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FY 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 TO $0.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 TO $0.31

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $585 MILLION TO $605 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $680 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.54​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS - NON-GAAP $0.49​

* RESULTS ‍INCLUDES $1.95 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER AND $1.94 PER SHARE FOR FY OF TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO EFFECTS OF U.S. TAX LAW​