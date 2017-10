BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q3 revenue of $604 million

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark Electronics Inc

* Benchmark Electronics reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 to $0.38 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.29 to $0.33

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $590 million to $610 million

* Q3 revenue $604 million versus I/B/E/S view $585.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Benchmark Electronics Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.35​

* Benchmark Electronics Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share ‍$0.39​

* Benchmark Electronics Inc - ‍projects new program bookings for Q3 will result in annualized revenue of $138 to $165 million when fully launched in next 12-18 months

* Benchmark Electronics Inc - ‍new program bookings of $138 to $165 million for Q3 ​