Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd:

* HY ‍ NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY UP 10.9 PERCENT TO $231.7 MILLION​

* HY CASH EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE UP 10.7 PERCENT TO $225.3 MILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 35.0 CENTS - FULLY FRANKED ​

* HY NET INTEREST INCOME (STATUTORY) $657.7 MILLION, UP 10.4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)