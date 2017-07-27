BRIEF-Bendon to acquire full ownership of FOH Online Corp

July 27 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked brand group and bendon limited announce that bendon has entered into agreement to acquire full ownership of frederick’s of hollywood license

* Says ‍bendon has entered into an agreement to acquire full ownership of foh online corp​

* Naked brand group inc - ‍as a result of agreement between bendon and foh, bendon will acquire all of outstanding common stock of foh​

* Naked brand group inc <says ‍bendon will acquire all of outstanding common stock of foh in exchange for forgiveness of debt owed by foh to bendon​

* Naked brand group inc - co, bendon amend merger agreement to extend f-4 registration statement filing deadline, anticipated date for completion of merger

* Naked brand group - as part of transaction, holdco will issue to foh shares, which would have otherwise been issued to bendon at time of merger

* Naked brand group- ‍issuance of holdco shares expected to have minimal impact on aggregate percentage of shares naked stockholders will hold in holdco​

* Naked brand group - registration statement on form f-4 containing proxy statement/prospectus is expected to be filed with sec on or before august 25

* Naked brand group inc - business combination is anticipated to be completed in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: