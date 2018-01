Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd:

* BENGAL ENERGY ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF 100% OWNERSHIP OF ATP 934 BARROLKA PERMIT – COOPER BASIN, QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA

* BENGAL ENERGY - ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL 28.57% WORKING INTEREST IN ITS OPERATED NATURAL GAS PROSPECTIVE PERMIT AUTHORITY TO PROSPECT 934