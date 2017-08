BRIEF-Bengal Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd-

* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue c$2.3 million

* Revenues in Q1 fiscal 2018 were 7% lower than fiscal q1 2017 due to 14% decrease production volumes

* Bengal energy ltd - production in current quarter averaged 369 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boepd"), a 4% increase and 14% decrease from previous quarter

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01