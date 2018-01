Jan 19 (Reuters) - Benjamin Hornigold Ltd:

* ‍APPROVED CHANGES TO COMPANY‘S DIVIDEND POLICY​

* ‍FROM 1 JULY 2018, CO INTENDS TO PAY UP TO 50% OF REALISED NPAT IN DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS ON A QUARTERLY BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)