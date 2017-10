Oct 27 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: THIRD QUARTER AS ANTICIPATED - COURSE SET FOR THE FUTURE

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GROW TO EUR 126.4 MILLION (EUR 124.7 MILLION)​

* 9MTH ‍CONSOLIDATED EBIT STOOD AT EUR 5.0 MILLION (PY: EUR 7.0 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: CONFIRMS FORECAST

* ‍9MTH CONSOLIDATED EBITDA STOOD AT EUR 10.4 MILLION (PY: UR 12.0 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)