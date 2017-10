BRIEF-Berentzen-Gruppe lowers earnings forecast for FY 2017

Sept 15 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY: DGAP-ADHOC: BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: BERENTZEN-GRUPPE LOWERS EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IS NOW FORECASTING AN ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT (CONSOLIDATED EBIT) OF EUR 9.1 TO 10.1 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 11.2 TO 12.4 MILLION) FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (CONSOLIDATED EBITDA) IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF EUR 16.0 TO 17.7 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 17.8 TO 19.7 MILLION)

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED AT EUR 170.4 TO 179.2 MILLION] Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)