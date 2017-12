Dec 27 (Reuters) - Berg Earth Co Ltd :

* Says it sets up an agriculture technology JV in Beijing, China, with a Hebei-based agricultural development firm, on Dec. 6

* JV is capitalized at 5 million yuan, and co and the Hebei-based agricultural development firm will own a 40 percent stake and 60 percent stake respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uQN1KS

