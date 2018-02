Feb 13 (Reuters) - BERGENBIO ASA:

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS AT NOK 47.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 28.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS NOK 47.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 27.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OTHER OPERATING COSTS AMOUNTED TO NOK 37.2 MILLION (NOK 21.7 MILLION) FOR THE Q4