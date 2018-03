March 9 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd:

* UNIT DISPOSED 15.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN 7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BERHAD TO TRUE ASCEND SDN FOR 25 MILLION RGT‍​

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A GAIN OF ABOUT 1.25 MILLION RGT PURSUANT TO THE DISPOSAL