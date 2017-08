Aug 2 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd:

* Sublime Cartel Sdn acquired total of 6.49 million ordinary shares in Berjaya Sports Toto in open market from 13 June 2017 to 1 August 2017

* Acquisiton for a total cash consideration of about 15.3 million rgt

* Acquisitions not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings of co for current financial year ending 30 June 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2uVvBcZ) Further company coverage: